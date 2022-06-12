Ludhiana | Robbers steal 10 buffaloes from ex-MLA’s dairy farm
Robbers struck at the dairy farm of former MLA Tarsem Jodhan and made away with 10 buffaloes on Friday evening.
The former MLA, a resident of Punjab Mata Nagar, said five people broke into the farm and attacked two of his employees. “They held my workers captive, while they loaded the stolen buffaloes in a vehicle.”
Jodhan, who was at home at the time of the incident, said the robbers were familiar with the farm, and it appeared they had carried a reconnaissance before targeting the dairy. “I incurred a loss of ₹10 lakh,” he said.
Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 148 ( rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Police are scanning CCTVs to identify them.
