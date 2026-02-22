Ludhiana: Robbery bid foiled as NRI woman ‘fights back’ with sword, 2 nabbed

An NRI woman thwarted an attempted robbery near Dehlon on Friday night by stepping out of her car and confronting motorcycle-borne miscreants with a sword, forcing them to flee as passersby gathered at the spot. Two persons have been in connection the case, police said on Saturday. The woman is settled in Australia and had arrived about 15 days ago at her native village Ramgarh in Doraha to visit her family. (HT Photo)

The woman, identified as Harjind Kaur, is settled in Australia and had arrived about 15 days ago at her native village Ramgarh in Doraha to visit her family. On Friday night, she was travelling towards Dehlon with her mother-in-law and an aunt when they noticed a motorcycle with two riders tailing their vehicle.

According to Kaur, she slowed down to allow the motorcycle to pass but the riders continued to circle the car in a suspicious manner. Shortly, they allegedly hurled eggs at the windshield of the car, apparently to obstruct visibility .

Sensing danger, Kaur stepped out despite her relatives urging caution. She retrieved a sword kept inside the car and confronted the miscreants. Her aunt recorded the incident on her mobile phone which is purportedly making rounds on social media. Soon another vehicle and several commuters gathered at the spot. On noticing crowd and the woman’s resistance, the suspects fled.

Kaur said that her mother-in-law suffered a panic attack during the incident.

Inspector Avneet Kaur, SHO of Dehlon police station, said an FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint and that two suspects had been arrested. “The suspects are being questioned and further investigation is underway,” the SHO said, adding that senior police officials would honour Harjind Kaur for her courage.

Egg-throwing ploy alarms police

The incident has drawn attention to an unusual modus operandi in which suspects allegedly throw eggs at a moving vehicle’s windshield to momentarily impair the driver’s vision and create panic before attempting a crime.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said, “This is the first such egg-throwing case reported in the city in recent years. He termed the method a calculated attempt to disorient occupants. Police are examining whether the suspects are targeting motorists using this ploy. The investigation is progressing swiftly and further details will be shared soon.”