Ludhiana robbery bid: Had no clue about their burglary plan, say kin of dead robber

Relatives of one of the robbers, who was shot dead by an alert security guard during a burglary attempt at Muthoot Fincorp’s branch in Sundar Nagar two days ago, arrived in the city on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among them were his uncle, brother and a cousin, who claimed that they were not aware of the robbery plan. It was after they received a call from the Ludhiana police that they learnt about the incident, they added.

The family maintained that the accused neither informed them about his visit to Ludhiana nor did they know the purpose of his visit.

ACP Dharampal said due to some documentation work, the robber’s postmortem examination could not be conducted on Monday. It will be done on Tuesday after which the body will be handed over to the family members for cremation, he added.

Was a habitual offender

During the course of investigation, it has also come to the fore that the accused, identified as Amar Pratap Singh, was facing multiple criminal charges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 13-year-old brother of the deceased robber said Amar had left the house on October 26, stating that he was going out of town along with his friends for an urgent piece of work.

He said among the three siblings — two brothers and a sister — Amar was the sole breadwinner of the family as due to age-related problems, his father and mother could not work.

Amar Partap Singh of Rasalpur village, Nalanda, Bihar was shot dead by a security guard at Muthoot Fincorp’s gold loan branch in Sundar Nagar after he, along with his three aides, attempted a robbery on October 30.

In the incident, one of the robbers had shot at the manager of the branch, who suffered bullet injury in his right shoulder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}