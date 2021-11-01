Ludhiana robbery bid: Police find bag carrying jammer, release pictures of robbers

A day after the robbery bid at Muthoot Fincorp’s gold loan branch in Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana police on Sunday found a bag being carried by the robbers. The investigating officials recovered a jammer, one mobile phone without SIM card, an internet dongle, a pair of pliers, a shirt and a phone charger from it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the miscreants carried the mobile phone jammer to block sensors and security systems of the branch, which had only five staffers – three women employees, a manager and a security guard.

The police have also procured the footage of CCTV cameras in which three robbers were captured. The officials have also released their pictures to crowdsource information.

The cops have also found that the two motorcycles used by the robbers were bearing fake number plates. The robbers had also scrubbed the engine and chassis number of the vehicles.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP ) (City 1) Pragya Jain said one mobile phone was recovered from the dead robber, who was later identified as Amar Partap Singh of Nalanda in Bihar. His belongings are being scrutinised, she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ADCP said that the robbers used mobile app ‘imo’ to contact each other. “The police will probe their links. The origin of vehicles used by them is being traced,” she added.

The robbers were aware of all exit points of the office, the police have learnt. Involvement of labourers engaged in construction work near the branch is also under scanner and cops are questioning them.

The police are also investigating how did the robbers manage to sneak weapons inside the office. The officials also noted that no surveillance camera was installed inside the office and its alarm system was defunct as well. A bank adjoining the Muthoot Fincorp has not installed CCTV cameras either.

An alert security guard at Muthoot Fincorp’s Sundar Nagar branch had on Saturday shot dead one of the four robbers who tried to steal gold and cash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three of the robbers tried to escape from the spot. The robbers had also shot the manager of the branch in his right shoulder.

The police have recovered two illegal pistols used by them.