Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi
Ludhiana Rural police attach properties worth 14.99 crore in crackdown on drug peddlers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 26, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Among the prominent properties attached on Tuesday were a residential house worth ₹99.67 lakh belonging to Gutrej Singh, booked after 5,000 intoxicating tablets were recovered from him, along with his agricultural land worth ₹5.40 crore

In a major crackdown on drug traffickers, the Ludhiana rural police on Tuesday attached properties worth 14.99 crore belonging to 19 alleged drug peddlers. The action was taken under the Punjab government’s ongoing “Nasheyan Virudh Yuddh” (War Against Drugs) drive.

According to Ludhiana Rural DSP (Investigation) Guriqbal Singh, police teams visited the properties and pasted attachment notices on their main gates. (HT Photo)
According to Ludhiana Rural DSP (Investigation) Guriqbal Singh, police teams visited the properties and pasted attachment notices on their main gates. He added that apart from these properties, further investigations were underway to identify additional assets of the accused, which would also be attached in the coming days under Section 68 (F) of the NDPS Act, which deals with the seizure or freezing of illegally acquired properties.

Among the prominent properties attached on Tuesday were a residential house worth 99.67 lakh belonging to Gutrej Singh, booked after 5,000 intoxicating tablets were recovered from him, along with his agricultural land worth 5.40 crore. Another was a residential property worth 23.90 lakh owned by Gurparamjit Singh of Jagraon, who was booked after 3,535 kg of poppy husk was recovered from him. Properties worth 49.60 lakh belonging to Gurmail Singh of Bhamipura Kalan, who was booked following the recovery of 210 kg of poppy husk, were also seized.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
