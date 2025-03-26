Ludhiana Rural police attach properties worth 14.99 crore in crackdown on drug peddlers

In a major crackdown on drug traffickers, the Ludhiana rural police on Tuesday attached properties worth ₹14.99 crore belonging to 19 alleged drug peddlers. The action was taken under the Punjab government’s ongoing “Nasheyan Virudh Yuddh” (War Against Drugs) drive. According to Ludhiana Rural DSP (Investigation) Guriqbal Singh, police teams visited the properties and pasted attachment notices on their main gates. (HT Photo)

According to Ludhiana Rural DSP (Investigation) Guriqbal Singh, police teams visited the properties and pasted attachment notices on their main gates. He added that apart from these properties, further investigations were underway to identify additional assets of the accused, which would also be attached in the coming days under Section 68 (F) of the NDPS Act, which deals with the seizure or freezing of illegally acquired properties.

Among the prominent properties attached on Tuesday were a residential house worth ₹99.67 lakh belonging to Gutrej Singh, booked after 5,000 intoxicating tablets were recovered from him, along with his agricultural land worth ₹5.40 crore. Another was a residential property worth ₹23.90 lakh owned by Gurparamjit Singh of Jagraon, who was booked after 3,535 kg of poppy husk was recovered from him. Properties worth ₹49.60 lakh belonging to Gurmail Singh of Bhamipura Kalan, who was booked following the recovery of 210 kg of poppy husk, were also seized.