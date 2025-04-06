Ludhiana: SAD begins process to elect new district chief ahead of bypoll

Amid internal turbulence and mounting pressure from opposition parties, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has initiated the process of electing a new party president. This move is expected to influence the party’s strategy for the upcoming Ludhiana West bypoll and the 2027 assembly elections. Shiromani Akali Dal workers during the meeting at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Model Town in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The party finalised Ludhiana delegates in the presence of senior leaders DS Guru and Parmbans Singh Bunty Romana on Saturday. Additionally, a workers’ meeting has been scheduled for April 8 in Ludhiana, where former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal will interact with party workers. The meeting will also serve as a platform for ticket aspirants to present themselves, though no formal ticket announcements are expected.

The bypoll ticket will be announced only after the new president is elected. Former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that while SAD is prepared for the bypoll, electing a new president remains the immediate priority. “We expect this process to finish by Baisakhi, after which the candidate will be announced,” he said.

With district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda declining to contest, the key contenders now include Hiteshinder Singh Grewal and Paropkar Singh Ghuman.

Opposition parties have criticised SAD for trying to enter the bypoll race without addressing its waning connect with voters. They argue that the party should focus on rebuilding its ground presence before seeking electoral gains.