Ludhiana | SAD councillors raise doubts over lists of contractual employees

With the municipal corporation (MC) General House meeting scheduled on October 4 and mayor Balkar Sandhu expected to conduct an all-party meeting on October 3, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors conducted a meeting on Sunday to discuss their strategy for the meetings.

During the meeting, held in the presence of district SAD president Harbhajan Singh Dang and leader of opposition in MC house Jaspal Giaspura, SAD councillors raised doubts even on the revised lists of contractual employees, which have to be regularised by the MC.

Both, Dang and Giaspura, said after the house raised hue and cry over the inclusion of “dead and long-absent employees” in the lists of employees to be regularised, during a meeting held in July, 88 dead, absent or non-working employees have been found in the list by the inquiry committee.

Deny signing final report of reverified lists

They said action should be taken against the officials who included these names in the lists initially. Further, the two councillors who were part of the committee to reverify the lists denied signing the final report. They will also question the same in the House meeting.

There are many other issues which would be raised in the house meeting, said Dang.

Councillors oppose resolution to make building branch clearance mandatory for TS1 certificate

SAD councillors also opposed the resolution to make the clearance of building branch mandatory for obtaining TS1 certificate (no-objection certificate) from the MC. They said this would lead to delay in issuing TS1 certificates and the public would face harassment.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors are also expected to submit a memorandum with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Monday, asking the authorities to roll back the resolution.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Another SAD leader joins BJP

Ludhiana Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Chanderbhan Chauhan, former advisor to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of state BJP president Ashwani Sharma during a function at Krishna Nagar in Giaspura on Sunday Earlier, YAD district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha and others had joined BJP. Besides Sharma, other party leaders, including Gurdeep Singh Gosha and district president Pushpinder Singhal were also present. Chauhan said leaders and workers from other parties who are enamoured by the passion and dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are joining BJP.

NGOs launch Swachhta Abhiyan to mark Gandhi Jayanti

Ludhiana To mark the 153rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, a Swachhta Abhiyan was launched on Sunday by several NGOs, including Marshall Aid, Nai Duniya Ki Aur, Asess Foundation, Ludhiana Blood Sewa, Nikhil Noble Trust, Sarbsukh Sewa Society, Lok Sewa Society, Astha Foundation, Ludhiana Welfare Society, Arti Model School, Ann Jal Sewa Trust, Rasta Nai Duniya Ki Aur. Trustee Yash Malhotra of Samvedna Trust said an awareness rally was organised with the support of the children of Aarti Model School. The drive was formally inaugurated by zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekho in the presence of SMO Deepika Goel and Congress councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty. Chairperson of the trust Subhash Gupta said, “Due to the lack of cleanliness, our city has been polluted. It is necessary to clean the surrounding areas to keep the environment and our country clean.”

Daan Utsav: Residents can contribute their bit till Oct 8

Ludhiana CityNeeds (a platform of NGOs), in association with the municipal corporation (MC), on Sunday commenced ‘Daan Utsav’ wherein residents can donate articles for needy persons till October 8 at over two dozen designated sites in the city. Residents can give a missed call on 8289066979 to know about the nearest drop point. MC zonal ,commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said residents can donate items (used or new) such as clothes, woollens, beddings, books, toys, utensils, appliances, medicines, dry waste etc from October 2 to 8. All material would be picked up from the dropping points and delivered at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road, from where it would be segregated and distributed to local NGOs as per their requirement, he added. Members of Road Safety Council, Punjab, Rahul Verma and Maneet Dewan from CityNeeds, said, “The utsav, earlier known as ‘Joy of Giving’, is a national festival in which people, communities, institutions and industry come forward and share what they have with others, who are not so fortunate.

