Ludhiana | SAD failed to act as bridge between Centre and farmers, says Gurdeep Gosha

Two days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former district president of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) Gurdeep Gosha accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of failing to work as a bridge between farmers and union government during the farm agitation against the three agricultural laws.

Addressing a press conference, along with BJP district president Pushpinder Singal, at the party’s district headquarters near Clock Tower on Thursday, Gosha said the SAD has only been working to save its skin and has nothing to do with the welfare of the state.

When he was with the SAD, Gosha used to slam the BJP-led Union government for the demise of around 700 farmers who were part of the agitation, but on Thursday, he said the farmer unions were responsible for the deaths as “they failed to make proper arrangements for the agitators” on the Delhi borders.

Accusing the Congress of trying to divide Sikhs and Hindus in Punjab, Gosha said the leaders of the grand old party and a few farm leaders, who have now jumped into politics, misled the farmers for their vested interests during the agitation.

Responding to the allegations of SAD leaders that Gosha left the party with an eye on a BJP ticket from Ludhiana South, Gosha said he “joined the saffron party for development of the state” and tickets will be decided by the party high command.