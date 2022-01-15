Ludhiana | SAD leader inaugurates party’s main election office of West constituency

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joint candidate from Ludhiana West constituency Maheshinder Singh Grewal on Friday inaugurated the main election office of West constituency at Malhar Road, Sarabha Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grewal said people are annoyed with Congress party’s governance in Punjab and they want to bring the SAD-BSP government in power.

“The people are upset with the deteriorating law and order condition in the state. They are upset with the ’Gundaraj’, government employees’ bullying, and the scams that are unfolding nowadays,” he said while adding that the Congress government did not fulfill the promises made before last assembly elections. Moreover, they had also withdrawn facilities which were being provided to people during the Akali Dal regime.

Grewal said for the past few days while visiting different areas of the West constituency, the residents had complained to him about the oppressive rule of Congressmen and poor law and order situation in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grewal assured people that the next government of SAD-BSP would take the state on the path of progress and prosperity once again.