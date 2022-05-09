Ludhiana: SAD leader released 15 minutes after arrest as MLA intervenes

High dram was witnessed as Dugri police released Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harpreet Bedi shortly after he was rounded up following the intervention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana west Gurpreet Gogi Bassi.

Bedi, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, his son Gurpreet Singh Bedi, their aides Inderjit Singh and Gurjant Singh and other aides who are yet to be identified were booked by Dugri police on February 24 following a complaint by SAD leader Gurinderpal Singh that they had assaulted him and tossed his turban during the campaigning rally of the party candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal.

A case under Sections 379B, 323, 295A, 596, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 E of Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station.

A team of Dugri police nabbed Bedi from his house in the evening, while his son had left the house minutes before the arrival of the police. The police faced resistance from Bedi, who reportedly abused them also.

After his release, Bedi’s family and his supporters welcomed him and Bassi with garlands when they reached BRS Nagar. The police are tight lipped over the issue and inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, when contacted, stated that he is busy and won’t be able to talk.

When contacted, Gogi said that an inquiry in the case is already on and the police cannot arrest anyone in such conditions. On being told that police must have followed due procedure for the arrest, he said that he did not ask the police to release Bedi. He was crossing the area when Bedi’s son told him about the arrest of his father and meanwhile, the police themselves released Bedi and he returned home.

