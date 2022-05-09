Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: SAD leader released 15 minutes after arrest as MLA intervenes
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: SAD leader released 15 minutes after arrest as MLA intervenes

High dram was witnessed as Dugri police released Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harpreet Bedi shortly after he was rounded up following the intervention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana west Gurpreet Gogi Bassi
After his release, SAD leader Harpreet Bedi’s family and his supporters welcomed him with garlands when he reached Ludhiana’s BRS Nagar. (HT Photo)
Published on May 09, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

High dram was witnessed as Dugri police released Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harpreet Bedi shortly after he was rounded up following the intervention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana west Gurpreet Gogi Bassi.

Bedi, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, his son Gurpreet Singh Bedi, their aides Inderjit Singh and Gurjant Singh and other aides who are yet to be identified were booked by Dugri police on February 24 following a complaint by SAD leader Gurinderpal Singh that they had assaulted him and tossed his turban during the campaigning rally of the party candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal.

A case under Sections 379B, 323, 295A, 596, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 E of Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station.

A team of Dugri police nabbed Bedi from his house in the evening, while his son had left the house minutes before the arrival of the police. The police faced resistance from Bedi, who reportedly abused them also.

RELATED STORIES

After his release, Bedi’s family and his supporters welcomed him and Bassi with garlands when they reached BRS Nagar. The police are tight lipped over the issue and inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, when contacted, stated that he is busy and won’t be able to talk.

When contacted, Gogi said that an inquiry in the case is already on and the police cannot arrest anyone in such conditions. On being told that police must have followed due procedure for the arrest, he said that he did not ask the police to release Bedi. He was crossing the area when Bedi’s son told him about the arrest of his father and meanwhile, the police themselves released Bedi and he returned home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP