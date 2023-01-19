Ludhiana: ‘Safeguard interests of minorities, implement PM’s 15-point agenda’

A member of the National Commission for Minorities, Rinchen Lhamo, on Thursday asked the district administration to evolve a proper mechanism to implement welfare schemes in letter and spirit for safeguarding the interests of minorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presiding over a meeting of the district administration, Lhamo said every effort must be made to implement the PM’s 15-point agenda for the welfare of minorities.

She said the mandate of the commission was to provide education, improve school infrastructure, modernise madrasa education, scholarships for meritorious students from minorities communities, ensure equitable share in economic activities, employment, and housing schemes, upgradation of skills, proper credit support for businesses, improvement in the condition of slums inhabited by minorities, and others for the minority section of society.

She asked the officials to create awareness about welfare schemes among the minorities and act as guardians of minorities in the state. She said the officers need to sensitise themselves to safeguard the interests of the section in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal assured the administration would leave no stone unturned to implement schemes for the upliftment of minorities.