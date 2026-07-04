Panchkula: Saini grants ₹90 crore for Yadavindra Garden and Tikkar Taal redevelopment

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the state tourism department to redevelop the historic Yadavindra Garden in Pinjore and the picturesque Tikkar Taal in Morni hills in accordance with modern and international standards. The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting with senior officers of the tourism department Friday evening. The project aims to create an additional source of revenue for the tourism department. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said that under the ambitious project, a proposal has been prepared to restore, renovate, and modernise both key tourist destinations at an estimated cost of about ₹90 crore. The initiative is expected to significantly boost tourism while generating local employment opportunities and substantially increasing the state’s revenue.

The spokesperson said that in line with the Prime Minister’s “Wed in India” vision, Saini directed that a modern one-stop Wedding destination be developed near Yadavindra Garden. The project aims to create an additional source of revenue for the tourism department. The high-end wedding destination will feature a convention centre, an exhibition centre and a host of modern amenities.

The spokesperson said a luxury hotel will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The hotel will feature a state-of-the-art rooftop helipad, enabling guests from across the country and abroad to arrive directly by air.

Commissioner and secretary, heritage and tourism, Amit Agrawal said, the historical and architectural heritage of Yadavindra Garden would be carefully preserved throughout the redevelopment process. Without altering the garden’s original character, several new attractions will be created to enhance the visitor experience, including state-of-the-art musical fountains, a beautifully landscaped butterfly park and an attractive aquarium. The garden’s illuminated landscape and enhanced night-time ambience are expected to become major attractions for tourists, Agrawal said.

He said that the existing facilities at the Tikkar Taal near Morni would be comprehensively renovated to make it a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts. The redevelopment will include upgrading the adventure park, boating facilities, haunted house and other tourist attractions, transforming the scenic destination into an exciting, picturesque and memorable experience for visitors.