Ludhiana: Saksham, Lovekush win 600m, shotput in Under-14 boys’ events at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

At the municipal corporation city block, held at Guru Nanak Stadium, the athletics Under-14 boys’ events saw Saksham win both the 60m and 600m races, while Lavish Dudwal took first place in long jump, and Lovekush won the shotput on the sixth day of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Athletes in action during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

In the Under-14 girls’ events, Khushi Tyagi won first position in both the 60m and 600m races, Anushka Sharma came first in the long jump, followed by Amanat Virk in second and Kinjal Sharma in third. The Immortal Club won the football U-21 boys’ competition. In kabaddi national U-17 boys’, the Ludhiana team secured first place, while the Amrit Indo Canadian School girls’ team won first place in U-21 kabaddi, with Krida Bharti School taking second place.

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh announced that the third and final phase of block-level games will be held in five blocks- Ludhiana-2, Dehlon, Doraha, Raikot and Samrala, from September 10 to 12.

In block Malaud at GSSS School, Siyaar, Varmeet Singh won the 60m in the Under-14 boys’ category, Jashnpreet Singh stood first in both the 100m and 400m, Atardeep Singh won the 200m, and Sukhminder Singh won the 600m race. In the 1,500m event, Abhijot Singh came first, Gurjot Singh won the long jump, and Umkaran Singh took first place in the shotput. In the U-21 boys’ events, Manpreet Singh won the 100m, Bhavdeep Singh won the 400m, and Tajinderjit Singh won the long jump. In the girls’ Under-14 category, Lovepreet Kaur won the 60m, and Ramneet Kaur took first place in the 100m for the U-17 girls’ category.

In block Jagraon at the sports stadium, Bhamipura, Kaunke Kalan won the kabaddi circle style U-21 boys’ competition, while Sher-e-Punjab Sports Academy took first place in the football U-21 boys’ event. In athletics Under-14 boys’, Jaskanwar Singh won the 60m, Sahibjot Singh won first place in the 600m, Jaskanwar Singh also won the long jump, and Gurtaj Singh secured first place in the shotput.