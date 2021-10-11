Ludhiana: Sanitary worker arrested for theft at lab, 3.5 lakh recovered

Four days after his joining, a sanitary worker stole ₹4.36 lakh in cash from a medical laboratory with the help of one of his aides. The police have arrested the sanitary worker and recovered ₹3.50 lakh in cash from his possession, while his accomplice is yet to be arrested.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, 26, of Gopal Nagar. His accomplice Vishal, 28, is yet to be arrested.

Deepak’s father Vikram is a security guard in the same laboratory, but he had left early on October 8 citing ill health. He had helped his son in getting the job. The police are also scanning the role of Vikram in the case. Vikram had joined the laboratory as a security guard eight months ago.

The complainant, Jagjeet Singh of Kot Mangal Singh, who is an administrator at a private laboratory on the Humbran road, said on October 8, he and the other staff had left for home at 7.30 pm. On October 9, when they came, they were shocked to see the laboratory was ransacked and ₹4.36 lakh was stolen from almirah and drawer. He informed the police and lodged an FIR.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Sameer Verma said Deepak hatched a conspiracy to steal the cash along with his accomplice.

He said Deepak’s father used to work in the night shift. However, on October 8, he had left at 11 pm as he was unwell. Taking advantage of it, Deepak stole the keys of the laboratory from him and executed the theft. ₹3.50 Lakh has been recovered from Deepak and the rest of the amount is with Vishal who would soon be arrested.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC has been registered.