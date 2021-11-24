Ludhiana: Sanitation worker held with illegal weapons, drugs

A municipal corporation sanitation worker was arrested with 260g heroin and an illegal 9mm pistol on Tuesday.

The accused, Tanu Singh, 19, of Dr Ambedkar Colony, said that he had bought the weapon to threaten his rivals. He said that he had bought two pistols from a person in Batala, one of which he had given to a friend.

Anti-narcotic wing in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said the accused was arrested at RK Road near Cheema Chowk, following a tip-off. The accused was crossing from the area when the police stopped him for checking.

The accused was going to deliver a consignment when he was arrested. He said he had taken up peddling to make some extra money.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the aide of the accused to recover the second pistol.

Two cases under the NDPS Act, and Arms Act have been lodged against the accused at police station Moti Nagar.