Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Sanitation worker held with illegal weapons, drugs
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Sanitation worker held with illegal weapons, drugs

Anti-narcotic wing in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said the accused was arrested at RK Road near Cheema Chowk, following a tip-off. The accused was crossing from the area when the police stopped him for checking.
The accused, a sanitation worker, said that he had bought the weapon to threaten his rivals, and was caught with drugs in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
The accused, a sanitation worker, said that he had bought the weapon to threaten his rivals, and was caught with drugs in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A municipal corporation sanitation worker was arrested with 260g heroin and an illegal 9mm pistol on Tuesday.

The accused, Tanu Singh, 19, of Dr Ambedkar Colony, said that he had bought the weapon to threaten his rivals. He said that he had bought two pistols from a person in Batala, one of which he had given to a friend.

Anti-narcotic wing in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said the accused was arrested at RK Road near Cheema Chowk, following a tip-off. The accused was crossing from the area when the police stopped him for checking.

The accused was going to deliver a consignment when he was arrested. He said he had taken up peddling to make some extra money.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the aide of the accused to recover the second pistol.

Two cases under the NDPS Act, and Arms Act have been lodged against the accused at police station Moti Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out