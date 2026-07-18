Ludhiana: Sans power for two days, students at Machhiwara smart school battle searing heat

The students at Government Primary Smart School in Machhiwara have been struggling without electricity for the past two days, forcing them to attend classes in extreme heat and humidity.

Bock primary education officer Ram Kumar acknowledged the problem and said it had arisen after the installation of prepaid smart meters. (HT Photo)

With temperatures remaining high and humidity making conditions uncomfortable across Punjab, the prolonged power outage has left young students studying in difficult circumstances. Children from classes 1 to 5 have been using their books and notebooks to fan themselves.

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School staff said the problem began after the installation of prepaid smart electricity meters a few months ago. According to a teacher, the electricity supply was disconnected after the prepaid balance was exhausted, leaving the school without fans, lights and even drinking water as the water supply also depends on electricity.

“We earlier had postpaid electricity meters, and the bills were cleared after they were generated. Since the installation of prepaid smart meters, the electricity supply gets disconnected if the balance is not recharged in time. We have already informed the higher authorities and requested immediate restoration of power,” the teacher said.

Democratic Teachers’ Front district president Ramanjit Singh Sandhu blamed the issue on poor coordination between the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the treasury department. He said the newly installed smart meters operate on a prepaid system, unlike the earlier postpaid meters.

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{{^usCountry}} “Earlier, electricity bills were paid after they were issued. Now, advance payments are required. Due to a lack of coordination between PSPCL and the treasury department, recharges are not being made on time, resulting in power cuts in government schools,” Sandhu alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Earlier, electricity bills were paid after they were issued. Now, advance payments are required. Due to a lack of coordination between PSPCL and the treasury department, recharges are not being made on time, resulting in power cuts in government schools,” Sandhu alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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Block primary education officer Ram Kumar acknowledged the problem and said it had arisen after the installation of prepaid smart meters. “The matter has already been brought to the notice of higher authorities. We expect the electricity supply to be restored soon,” he said.

Around 200 students of Government Primary School, Sati Sudha, near Samrala Chowk, also faced a power crisis earlier this week when the school’s electricity connection was cut following unpaid dues of ₹42,000.