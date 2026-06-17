Ludhiana: SC commission chairman calls for harmony at Rakba Dham event

Punjab state scheduled castes commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi on Tuesday called upon people to spread the message of social harmony and unity propagated by the Satguru Bhuriwale Gurgaddi Parampara Garibdasi Sampradaya.

The event was held under the patronage of Vedanta Acharya Swami Chetna Nand Maharaj Bhuriwale. (HT Photo)

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He also stressed the need to eliminate divisions based on caste, religion and sectarianism. Garhi paid obeisance at Rakba Dham, Mullanpur, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Sri 1008 Brahmleen Satguru Lal Dass Maharaj Bhuriwale. The event was held under the patronage of Vedanta Acharya Swami Chetna Nand Maharaj Bhuriwale, the present spiritual head of the Bhuriwale tradition. He also joined devotees in the community langar.

Addressing the gathering, Garhi praised the social welfare initiatives undertaken by the Bhuriwale institution. He said the tradition, started by Maharaj Brahma Nand, had promoted education, healthcare and service to the poor, and that these efforts were being carried forward under the leadership of Swami Chetna Nand.

He highlighted that the institution runs five degree colleges and five primary schools and provides free education to girls. Garhi also lauded the organisation for sending langar daily to patients and attendants at PGI Chandigarh since 2016 and operating a free bus service for needy patients. He urged people to rise above discrimination and work collectively for public welfare, stating that service to humanity is the highest form of religion.

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