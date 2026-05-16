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Ludhiana: School principal accuses trust secretary of harassment, case filed

The principal alleged that when she objected to his conduct, the accused deployed bouncers on the school premises to pressure her

Published on: May 16, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A private school principal has accused the secretary of the school trust of harassment, intimidation and inappropriate conduct on the school premises. The Dakha police registered a criminal case against the accused.

Ludhiana: School principal accuses trust secretary of harassment, case filed

The complainant, principal of a private school at Mullanpur, alleged that the accused had been interfering in the school’s functioning and pressuring her for several months.

According to the FIR registered at Dakha Police Station under Sections 74 and 351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the accused allegedly behaved intimidatingly while sitting in the school’s committee room and objected whenever the complainant entered the room for official work.

She alleged that when she objected to his conduct, the accused deployed bouncers on the school premises to pressure her. In her complaint, the principal stated that she had repeatedly told the accused she was managing the school sincerely. However, she alleged that the accused responded by telling her to “keep him happy.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: School principal accuses trust secretary of harassment, case filed
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: School principal accuses trust secretary of harassment, case filed
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