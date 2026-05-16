A private school principal has accused the secretary of the school trust of harassment, intimidation and inappropriate conduct on the school premises. The Dakha police registered a criminal case against the accused.

Ludhiana: School principal accuses trust secretary of harassment, case filed

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The complainant, principal of a private school at Mullanpur, alleged that the accused had been interfering in the school’s functioning and pressuring her for several months.

According to the FIR registered at Dakha Police Station under Sections 74 and 351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the accused allegedly behaved intimidatingly while sitting in the school’s committee room and objected whenever the complainant entered the room for official work.

She alleged that when she objected to his conduct, the accused deployed bouncers on the school premises to pressure her. In her complaint, the principal stated that she had repeatedly told the accused she was managing the school sincerely. However, she alleged that the accused responded by telling her to “keep him happy.”

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR also mentions that the accused had earlier issued her a show-cause notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR also mentions that the accused had earlier issued her a show-cause notice. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The matter allegedly escalated on April 2 when the complainant went to the committee room around 11 am to discuss the notice with the accused. She accused him of attempting to touch her with wrongful intent. Investigating officer said further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter allegedly escalated on April 2 when the complainant went to the committee room around 11 am to discuss the notice with the accused. She accused him of attempting to touch her with wrongful intent. Investigating officer said further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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