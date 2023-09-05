Ludhiana: School students visit PAU, learn sustainable development

About 250 students of Sacred Heart Convent School, Samrala, visited the departments of renewable energy engineering as well as soil and water engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), to gain knowledge about energy and water conservation.

School students during the visit to PAU, Ludhiana. (ht photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The visit was held under the guidance of Rajan Aggarwal, head, department of renewable energy engineering; Rakesh Sharda, head, soil and water engineering from PAU and Seema Bhattacharya, in-charge science club.

The objective of the visit was to encourage students and make them aware of the importance of energy and water conservation in the field of renewable energy and rainwater harvesting for sustainable development.

Aggarwal guided the students about the issue of energy security in the country, and the development of affordable, efficient and clean energy sources. He also made students aware of water crisis in the state and stressed the importance of augmentation of groundwater. He highlighted that College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, PAU, addressed several national goals through research and development in the area of renewable energy and water conservation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhmeet Singh, varsity professor, apprised the youths about solar energy and the students were shown different types of solar energy gadgets such as forced circulation solar dryer, advanced domestic solar dryer and solar cooker (single-step rectangular hot box solar cooker and folding two-step asymmetric reflector solar cooker). These dryers can be used for safe and easy drying of various products such as turmeric, fenugreek leaves, chilly, ginger, etc.

Varsity experts also acquainted the students with various biogas technologies developed by PAU. The technologies for PAU–fixed dome type family size biogas plant, modified PAU fixed dome Janta model biogas plant and paddy straw-based biogas plants–have been commercialised by the department to cater to the needs of farmers, they added.

Sanjay Satpute, a scientist of soil and water engineering, demonstrated rainwater harvesting structure and its importance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}