Ludhiana: School teacher mowed down by speeding truck

A 48-year-old school teacher was mowed down by a speeding truck in Basti Jodhewal on Friday.

The deceased, Urmila Bekhi of new Shivpuri, worked as a teacher at a private school.

She was hit by a truck while she was crossing Grand Trunk Road on her way to school at around 10 am. She was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where she was declared dead.

She is survived by her son, a Class 12 student; her daughter, a college student and her husband, who owns a shop.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh said that she was hit by a truck coming from the Sherpur Chowk side while crossing the road after getting off an auto-rickshaw. He said that police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (punishment for culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Daresi police station, the ASI said.

