Ludhiana schools gear up for return to in-person learning after four-month hiatus

With the state government allowing schools to reopen for students of Classes 10 and 12 from July 26, government and private schools in the district have started gearing up to switch to in-person learning.

The first order of business has been to circulate google forms, and motivational circulars to seek parental consent. Principals and teachers have been drafting a back-to-school plan , which will minimise risk of infection and adhere to standard operating procedures. Several schools have decided to reopen in two shifts, call students on alternate days and prepare a different schedule for students with odd and even roll numbers. Online and in-person classes will be held simultaneously. The sanitisation process in schools will start from Thursday.

As per protocol, only vaccinated staff are to be allowed in schools. Most schools have got their staff vaccinated over the last two months.

BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, principal Vandna Shahi says, “We have sent a letter to parents assuring them that all measures have been taken to ensure their wards’ safety.”

Around 1,100 students are enrolled in Classes 10 to 12 at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. Principal JK Sidhu says, “We will plan seating arrangements after we receive parents’ response. All our teachers are vaccinated, and we will ensure that all safety protocols are followed on the school premises.”

Enhanced enrolment at govt schools

The district education department also held online meetings with government schoolteachers to discuss seating plans, and timetables as the student strength of schools has exceeded the seating capacity in the 2021-22 session.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, 2,800 new students have enrolled in Classes 11 and 12. As the school only has 30 classrooms, authorities are planning to ask students to attend classes on alternate days. Principal Navdeep Romana says, “We have around 4,700 students in the three classes. We have decided to call girls and boys on alternate days, while online classes will continue for students who are unwilling to attend physical classes.”

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University, has 2,100 students in Classes 10 to 12. The school has around 100 teachers and all of them have received both shots.

Principal Sanjeev Thapar says, “We have decided to call Class 10 students in the morning shift and Class 11 and 12 students in the afternoon. We have enough rooms to accommodate students and will depute extra staff in the afternoon shift as over 1,400 students have enrolled in Classes 11 and 12. Last year, when we had reopened schools, 90% of the students had attended classes with parents’ consent. We are expecting a similar response this time as well.”