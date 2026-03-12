Ludhiana schools prepare for digital panel launch events even as teachers await old dues

After announcing the “digital initiative”, the Punjab government has directed government schools to organise inaugural functions for the installation of interactive flat panels (IFPs) and computers being supplied to them. Schools have been asked to invite local elected representatives, including MLAs, along with parents, school management committee members, local dignitaries and media to the ceremonies. Amandeep Singh, deputy district education officer (secondary), said that the bills related to the earlier Sikhya Kranti events have been cleared but are currently pending with the treasury department. (HT Photo)

However, the directive has triggered criticism from teachers, who say they are still waiting for reimbursement of money spent from their own pockets for similar events organised earlier under the Sikhya Kranti programme.

According to teachers, schools had previously been instructed to organise inauguration ceremonies for newly constructed toilets, classrooms and boundary walls under the same programme. They were asked to arrange tents, refreshments, plaques, decorations and seating arrangements for the events. The government had then promised financial assistance of ₹20,000 for senior secondary schools, ₹10,000 for secondary schools and ₹5,000 for primary schools. However, the funds were not released in advance and many teachers had to bear the expenses themselves.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said schools are still waiting for reimbursement of those expenses. “Schools have not yet received funds under the Sikhya Kranti programme. Now another set of inauguration ceremonies has been announced and we do not know when the schools will be reimbursed for the arrangements,” he said.

As part of the new instructions, district education officers (DEO) have been directed to ensure that photographs and videos of the events are uploaded on the official social media accounts of the schools. The inauguration ceremonies are expected to be held across schools till March 20. For the new events, schools have reportedly been assured ₹2,000 for making basic arrangements.

Some teachers have also questioned the need for fresh inauguration ceremonies. A government school teacher, requesting anonymity, said that computers and digital panels are not being introduced in government schools for the first time, and therefore the purpose behind organising such ceremonies remains unclear.

Clarifying the issue, Amandeep Singh, deputy district education officer (secondary), said computers will be supplied to all government schools, while interactive flat panels will be installed in secondary schools. He added that more than 350 secondary schools in the district are expected to receive IFPs. However, he acknowledged that the funds meant for the inauguration ceremonies are yet to reach the schools. He also stated that the bills related to the earlier Sikhya Kranti events have been cleared but are currently pending with the treasury department.