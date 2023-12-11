Ludhiana: ‘Secured jobs motivate players to excel more’

International referees and seasoned basketball players have come together to advocate for enhanced job opportunities within the state of Punjab. The collective goal is to elevate the morale among players and foster increased participation in basketball games throughout the region.

Indian basketball championships have loopholes like absence of an instant replay system and head coach challenge which are imperative for a refined decision-making during games. (HT PHOTO)

Amarjot Singh Mavi, a prominent international referee who officiated key matches in the recently concluded 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship, pointed out several loopholes in Indian basketball championships. He highlighted the absence of an instant replay system and head coach challenge, emphasising their importance in refining the decision-making process during games.

Mavi explained that an instant replay system allows referees to review recorded decisions, especially in situations where minute details may be challenging to discern in real-time. The absence of such technology results in referees relying on mutual decisions for contentious objections and fouls.

Additionally, Mavi stressed the need for a head coach challenge, proposing the inclusion of a shot clock for precise timekeeping during matches. Expressing concern, he stated that despite basketball’s popularity, the state government is not providing job opportunities for players. He reminisced about a time when the government offered jobs to players, significantly boosting morale and contributing to their success in sports.

“The Punjab government used to provide jobs in various departments, but now there’s a lack of support for sports development among the youth. Job security is crucial to encourage players to reach higher levels and secure positions in government roles,” Mavi asserted.

One of the key players in the Punjab Basketball team on requesting anonymity said, “I have represented India a number of times but still do not have a secured job. If I will not get the job at any government department then I will join any other team from Railway or services.”

Highlighting the performance of the Punjab team in the senior national championship, where they secured third place, Mavi drew attention to the Railways team, which claimed the second position with several Punjab players. He urged the state government to expand job opportunities beyond the police department, emphasising the need for increased funding to enhance infrastructure and create more job opportunities for players.

Recently Aadhav Arjuna, president of the basketball federation, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of substantial investment, around ₹50-60 crores nationally, to propel players to international levels. Both Mavi and Arjuna’s appeals shed light on the critical role of the state government in fostering the growth and success of basketball in Punjab.