Ludhiana sees 15 dengue, one Covid case

The city reported 15 dengue more cases and one Covid infection on Monday.

As many as 1,713 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,271 are from the city. Meanwhile, 4,339 suspected cases have been reported in the district.

There are around 14 active Covid cases in the district. Of the 87,650 people who contracted the virus, 85,527 have recovered, while 2,109 have succumbed.

16-year-old NRI abducted on pretext of marriage

A 16-year-old Malaysian national has been allegedly abducted from Jagraon on pretext of marriage.

The victim’s adoptive mother, an NRI, has alleged that Satwinder Singh of Majari village of Banga had abducted her daughter. She said that on November 21 she woke up to find her daughter missing, and on going through her social media, she found that her daughter had been abducted on pretext of marriage.

An FIR was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of a minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

PAU holds training on precision technologies for fruits and veggies

The skill development centre, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a two-day online training course on precision technologies for fruits and vegetables for in-service candidates. A total of 16 agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation officers; scientists from PAU and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras attended.

Kuldeep Singh, associate director (skill development), said that the course was designed to disseminate information to increase environmental performance while improving yields and reducing inputs and costs.

Kiran Grover, principal extension scientist (food and nutrition) and course coordinator, divulged the course details and highlighted that implementing agricultural innovations is key for coping strategies in the context of climate change and food security.

Ludhiana teams selected for Punjab baseball c’ship

Ludhiana The Ludhiana boys’ and girls’ teams were selected on Monday for the 8th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship which will be organised by Punjab State Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill, Ludhiana, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Twelve districts will participate in the state championship including Ludhiana, Fazilka, Patiala, Moga, Barnala, Ferozpur , Sangrur, Amritsar, Malerkotla, SAS Nagar, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib.