Ludhiana sees 17 fresh Covid cases, highest in 5 months
Ludhiana sees 17 fresh Covid cases, highest in 5 months

The two-fold spike in Covid cases, incidentally, comes on the same day when Punjab reported its first Omicron case from Nawanshahr; however, no case of the new highly transmissible Covid variant has been reported in Ludhiana so far.
It was last on August 11, that 34 Covid cases had been logged in Ludhiana , since then the daily tally has always remained below 17. (Representative Image/Reuters)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district registered a two-fold hike in fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday after 17 people tested positive for the virus – the highest in five months.

It was last on August 11, that 34 people had tested positive in the district, since then the daily tally has always remained below 17. The spike, incidentally, comes on the same day when the state reported its first Omicron case from Nawanshahr. However, no case of the new highly transmissible variant has been reported in the district so far.

The people who tested positive include travellers from the United Kingdom and Romania, two health workers, and five patients from the flu corner. The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 87,790, of which 85,608 people have recovered so far. Now, the active cases stand at 65, of which 63 patients are home isolated, while two are undergoing treatment at a private hospitals.

The civil surgeon said that the samples of all new patients have been sent for genome sequencing, and it will take approximately two weeks to get the reports. As all cases were reported from different parts of the state, no micro containment zone had been formed.

Around 2,117 people have died succumbed to the virus in the district since the Covid outbreak in 2020.

