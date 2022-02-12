Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana sees 18 new Covid cases, 1 death

It was last on December 31 that Ludhiana had reported 31 fresh Covid cases, and it was last on January 13 that the district has reported a single death.
With the third wave of the coronavirus continuing to abate, the district on Friday reported 18 new cases and one death. (PTI)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the third wave of the coronavirus continuing to abate, the district on Friday reported 18 new cases and one death.

A 76-year-old woman of Maksudra village in Payal succumbed to the virus, taking the district’s fatality count to 2,258.

So far, the district has recorded 1,09,399 Covid cases, of which 1,06,606 people have recovered. Active cases in Ludhiana stand at 535, of which 483 people are under home isolation,50 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and two are admitted in government hospitals.

There are seven active micro containment zones across the district. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that while cases are on the decline, people should remain cautious and follow social distancing norms.

