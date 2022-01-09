Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana sees 561 new Covid cases, highest in 7 months

Ludhiana saw a 73.14% spike in cases in a single day, against the 324 new infections reported on Friday. The last time the district had seen cases in the same ballpark was May 23 when 597 cases had been reported
Covid cases inLudhiana stand at 89,424, of which 85,653 patients have recovered and 2,120 have succumbed to the virus (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Jan 09, 2022 06:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the district, 561 more people tested positive on Saturday – the highest in seven months.

The district saw a 73.14% spike in cases in a single day, against the 324 new infections reported on Friday. The last time the district had seen cases in the same ballpark was May 23 when 597 cases had been reported.

The fresh cases include 34 persons who had come in contact with Covid patients, 279 patients with influenza-like symptoms, 56 health care workers, and one police officer.Twenty-five doctors and paramedical staff have tested positive at Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Now, the Covid cases in the district stand at 89,424, of which 85,653 patients have recovered and 2,120 have succumbed to the virus. There are 1,651 active cases in the district, of which 1,612 are under home isolation and 39 are admitted to different hospitals. Three cases of Omicron have also been detected.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh advised the residents to continue to take precautions and get vaccinated.

