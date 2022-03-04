Ludhiana sees eight fresh Covid cases

Eight fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the district on Thursday. Of the 1,09,698 people, who tested positive in the district, 1,07,374 residents have recovered, and 2,276 have succumbed to the disease. At present, there are 48 active cases in the city, of which 40 are under home isolation, seven patients are admitted in private facilities and one patient is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

