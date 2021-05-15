Ludhiana sees slight dip in Covid deaths, cases

The number of Covid-19 deaths in the district climbed to 1,683 on Friday with 19 people succumbing to the virus.

However, it was after a gap of five days that the daily deaths dropped below 20.

Also, there was a 3% drop in daily cases, as 1,320 people tested positive against 1,355 on Thursday.

Ludhiana had last reported 19 deaths on May 8, since when the number had been rapidly climbing, even hitting the all-time high of 30 twice, on May 10 and 11.

The youngest among Friday’s casualties, that included 10 men and nine women, was a 35-year-old man from Gahour. The oldest to die were two septuagenarians, both aged 75 and residents of Sunder Nagar and Basant Avenue.

Those aged between 50 and 70 continued to be the worst affected, as 12 of the 19 deceased were in this age group, while the remaining four were in their 40s.

The latest cases pushed the active cases to 73,741, of which 12,586 patients are still under treatment. As many as 57 patients are on ventilator support at various health facilities. The district has a recovery rate of 80.6% with 59,453 patients successfully beating the virus, though the proportion is behind the national average of 83.5%.

In just 14 days of May, the district has logged 19,155 Covid cases, compared to 20,176 through April, while the deaths, at 307, have already crossed April’s toll of 231.