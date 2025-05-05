Ludhiana: Server glitch, staff shortage hinder tax payments at RTO

Small-scale private bus operators and other transport vehicle owners, including taxi, and school bus operators in Ludhiana, have raised serious concerns over the persistent difficulties they face in paying motor vehicle passing fees and other taxes at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Operators allege that the multi-step offline procedure not only wastes time but also prompts severe hassle for them. (HT File)

In a letter addressed to the state transport commissioner, Jaspreet Singh, on December 26, 2024, the Small Scale Bus Operators’ Welfare Association highlighted the “harassment and inconvenience” caused by the current manual process, which requires transporters to obtain an ID generated on e-Parivahan portal from a section officer before being allowed to pay their dues.

Jasbinder Singh Grewal, general secretary of the association asserted, “The private bus operators holding stage carriage permits, who are authorised to run passenger buses on fixed routes, are required to deposit a fixed monthly tax before the 30th of each month. But to make the payment, we first need an ID generated by the concerned section officer. Without it, we cannot proceed.”

Grewal further noted that the situation is exacerbated by the absence of a regular section officer and the complete lack of digital infrastructure. “Unlike departments such as income tax, electricity, and property tax that have moved entirely online, transport offices remain mired in manual, outdated procedures. If we miss the deadline, we are penalised, yet the delays are often due to staff shortages or procedural bottlenecks, he said.

These operators allege that the multi-step offline procedure not only wastes time but also prompts severe hassle for them. “First we have to wait endlessly to get an ID from a section officer or accountant. Then after making the payment, we’re expected to show proof in person to update records and request clearance certificates. It’s exhausting and unjust,” said a local private bus operator.

The association urged the transport department to overhaul the current tax payment process by integrating a full-fledged online platform where operators can pay motor vehicle tax and other fees remotely, without requiring a physical visit or manual ID generation.

Pushpinder Singh Jolly, a member of the School Bus Welfare Association, echoed these frustrations, by stating, “There is no regular section officer at RTO Ludhiana. The current officer is also handling the charge of Kapurthala and Jalandhar, and only comes twice a week. Hence, Transporters from areas like Jagraon, Phillaur, and Khanna, who are bound to travel a long distance are forced to wait or return empty-handed,” he said.

“A city like Ludhiana deserves a full-time officer, especially given the volume of operators under its jurisdiction, he added.

Commenting on the issue, a senior RTO official said, “We have repeatedly written to the transport authorities concerned, requesting the deployment of a regular section officer and resolution of the recurring server issues with the e-Parivahan portal. However, since the section officer is to be appointed by the finance department and not the transport department, the process is taking longer.

Despite several attempts, regional transport officer, Kuldeep Bawa remains unavailable for the comments.