Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Seven juveniles among 14 arrested for snatchings, vehicle lifting
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Seven juveniles among 14 arrested for snatchings, vehicle lifting

Ludhiana police arrested 14 people, including seven juveniles, in a special drive over the last five days and solved at least 35 cases of snatching and vehicle lifting; 20 mobile phones and 17 two-wheelers were recovered
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:29 PM IST
The men accused of vehicle lifting and snatching in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Division Number 2 and 3 police have arrested at least 14 people, including seven juveniles, in a special drive over the last five days and solved at least 35 cases of snatching and vehicle lifting. As many as 20 mobile phones and 17 two-wheelers have been recovered from the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Pragya Jain said that police have initiated the drive to arrest those involved in snatchings and vehicle lifting.

Division Number 2 police arrested Taranjit Singh of MIG Flats, Dugri; Rajesh Kumar of Humbran and Jasvir Singh of Lohara on September 23. They recovered 12 stolen vehicles and two mobile phones from them. On September 27, they nabbed Sonu Ansari of Kailash Nagar and Gurjant Singh of Malak village, Jagraon, and recovered two stolen motorcycles from them.

On September 24, Division Number 3 police arrested Shiva of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Mohammad Mahmood Mulla of Ganesh Nagar and their seven accomplices, who are juveniles. They recovered 18 mobile phones and three vehicles from them.

RELATED STORIES

The ADCP added that the accused were active in areas like civil hospital, court complex, Rakh Bagh, Neela Jhanda Road, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Gaushala Road and Shingar Cinema Road. The minors who were apprehended have been sent to a juvenile home.

Jain said that the police had initiated the drive 10 days ago. Till now, they have recovered 45 mobile phones, 20 vehicles, two laptops, one LED and 11,500 with the arrest of 21 people in Zone-1. As many as 50 cases have been solved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paddy procurement in Mohali: Farmers should not be inconvenienced, directs DC

Covid: 14 new cases reported in tricity area

Ludhiana MC can now be reached on social media

Family rivalry behind acid attack on Khanna woman
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP