Ludhiana: Seven juveniles among 14 arrested for snatchings, vehicle lifting

Division Number 2 and 3 police have arrested at least 14 people, including seven juveniles, in a special drive over the last five days and solved at least 35 cases of snatching and vehicle lifting. As many as 20 mobile phones and 17 two-wheelers have been recovered from the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Pragya Jain said that police have initiated the drive to arrest those involved in snatchings and vehicle lifting.

Division Number 2 police arrested Taranjit Singh of MIG Flats, Dugri; Rajesh Kumar of Humbran and Jasvir Singh of Lohara on September 23. They recovered 12 stolen vehicles and two mobile phones from them. On September 27, they nabbed Sonu Ansari of Kailash Nagar and Gurjant Singh of Malak village, Jagraon, and recovered two stolen motorcycles from them.

On September 24, Division Number 3 police arrested Shiva of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Mohammad Mahmood Mulla of Ganesh Nagar and their seven accomplices, who are juveniles. They recovered 18 mobile phones and three vehicles from them.

The ADCP added that the accused were active in areas like civil hospital, court complex, Rakh Bagh, Neela Jhanda Road, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Gaushala Road and Shingar Cinema Road. The minors who were apprehended have been sent to a juvenile home.

Jain said that the police had initiated the drive 10 days ago. Till now, they have recovered 45 mobile phones, 20 vehicles, two laptops, one LED and ₹11,500 with the arrest of 21 people in Zone-1. As many as 50 cases have been solved.