Ludhiana: Seven mobile phones recovered from observation home

Seven mobile phones were recovered from an observation home in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, during a special checking
The mobile phones were recovered from different barracks at the observation home in Ludhiana. (Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven mobile phones were recovered from an observation home in Shimlapuri during a special checking.

An FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Tarun Aggarwal, superintendent at the observation home. Aggarwal said that during a special checking, the mobile phones were recovered from different barracks.

ASI Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, said that it is suspected that the phones belong to some inmates or employees who hid the phones in the barracks to avoid getting caught. He added that the police will send the recovered phone to the forensic science lab to help identify the accused.

The Shimlapuri police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Saturday under Sections 42 and 52 A of Prison Act. This is the second incident in the past 12 days where phones were recovered from observation home.

