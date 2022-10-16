Ludhiana | Seven stubble burning incidents reported; 75% dip than last year, says agriculture department

Seven paddy residue burning incidents were reported in Ludhiana on Sunday, witnessing a decline of nearly 75% as compared to the corresponding period last year, claimed the agriculture department official.

The information was shared following an awareness camp organised by the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare in Samrala block on Sunday.

Agriculture department officer Sandeep Singh shared the ill-effects of stubble burning among cooperative society members, panchayat members and farmers of Sarwarpur village, who were also present in the camp.

He said the camp was organised as per the direction of chief agriculture officer Amanjit Singh.

Sharing details, Amanjit Singh said as compared to previous years, a considerable decline in the number of paddy residue burning has been witnessed this year.

27 and 16 cases reported on same day in 2021 and 2020, respectively

While seven cases of farm fires were witnessed in Ludhiana on October 16, 27 and 16 incidents of stubble burning were reported on the same day in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Agriculture department officer Sandeep also discussed in detail about various technical options which are fruitful for in-situ crop residue management.