Ludhiana: Sewa Kendra workers protest enters Day 7

The protest by Sewa Kendra employees entered its seventh day on Monday, with workers continuing their agitation over demands for regularisation of services, job security and higher wages while alleging that the state government has yet to initiate talks with their representatives.

Sewa Kendra officials during the meeting in Mini Secretariat building in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The employees, who have been protesting since May 26, claimed that despite repeated appeals, the government has neither convened a meeting nor opened a dialogue with employee representatives.

Sewa Kendra Employees Union leader Baljinder Singh said the employees were recruited on a contractual basis in 2016 and have been providing public services for nearly a decade. He alleged that their monthly salaries had increased from around ₹9,700 to only ₹11,700 during this period.

Demanding equal pay for equal work, he said Sewa Kendra employees play an important role in delivering citizen services and generating revenue for the government. He also sought regularisation of services, job security and inclusion of Sewa Kendra employees in policies concerning contractual workers.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon visited the protest site and extended support to the agitating employees. Addressing the gathering, he termed their demands legitimate and urged the government to engage with the protesters and address their concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} The employees said they would continue their agitation until their demands were addressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employees said they would continue their agitation until their demands were addressed. {{/usCountry}}

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