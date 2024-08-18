Ludhiana: Sewing courses at ITI catch fancy of students

An increased number of students opting for sewing course at the Government Industrial Training Institute for Women indicates the changing trend from fashion designing to sewing for the current academic session. An increased number of students opting for sewing course at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women indicates the changing trend from fashion designing to sewing for the current academic session. 70 students have been admitted so far. (HT Photo)

Instructors at the centre informed that a total of four courses are offered at the institute, including fashion designing, sewing technology, embroidery and computer operator and programming assistant (COPA), and the number of students opting for fashion designing have always been large in number as compared to the rest of the courses, before the present academic session.

“Due to no upper age limit to seek admissions, retired women also enroll themselves to learn sewing and embroidery, and one year back, we had two such learners who were retired from their government service and wanted to learn something new, which is why they took up embroidery,” said Amandeep, sewing technology instructor at the institute.

However, she also mentioned that due to the national training certificate programme (NTCP) being omitted from the sewing technology course, the number of admissions got affected this year.

“Many of our students have opened their own boutiques and are even selling their articles abroad. Generally, girls, after completing one year course in fashion designing or sewing, take up COPA for another year and then create their own websites, expanding their business across the globe,” informed senior assistant at the institute Bhim Chand. He added that the certificates earned after completing COPA course are eligible for government jobs where a computer certificate is a necessity.

Institute also organises display of the designs by the students, a number of times in a year, in association with a renowned company.

A student seeking admission to a sewing course at the institute said, “I always wanted to learn the technology and since now I have completed class 12, I will pursue my interest and would like to make a career in the same.”

Fourth counselling is being conducted at the institute and 70 students have been admitted so far, whereas the target is 160 for the academic year 2024-25. The students with class 8 certificates are eligible to apply for sewing and embroidery courses and the ones with class 10 certificates can apply for fashion designing and COPA, classes for which will commence from September 1.