Ludhiana | SGPC members take out march to demand release of Sikh detainees

Protestors, led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) along with various Panthic organisations, held a protest march on Monday demanding release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) incarcerated in jails.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing shackles, carrying black flags and posters, protestors marched from Aarti Cinema Chowk to the district administrative complex and questioned the ‘dual and discriminatory’ treatment towards Sikhs.

If the murderers and rapists of Bilkis Bano could be released, why couldn’t Sikh detainees be released, they asked.

An SGPC member, Gurbachan Singh Grewal, said a protest march was taken out across the state to press the state and union government to release captive detainees.