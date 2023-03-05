Ludhiana shocker: 2 minors gangraped in separate incidents, school van driver among four held

Ludhiana

Victim alleges that the accused asked her to skip school and took her to a hotel where he and his aide committed the crime. (Representational Photo)

The Ludhiana police have arrested four persons for gangraping two minors in separate incidents.

In the first incident, a school van driver and his aides gangraped a 14-year-old student of a private school after taking her to a hotel. The accused befriended the victim, a class 7 student, and used to chat with her on WhatsApp, said the police.

The Ludhiana sadar police arrested two of the accused on Sunday, while their aide is yet to be nabbed. Those arrested have been identified as Rajwinder Singh of Daad village and Jaspreet Singh of Dhandhra. Their aide Love is on the run, the police said.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged on Saturday evening following a complaint by the victim’s mother, who said she noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour for the past couple of days. According to the complaint, the victim told her mother that she befriended Rajwinder, who is the driver of the school van. She used to chat with him on WhatsApp. Rajwinder then introduced her to his friend Jaspreet Singh.

The victim said that on March 2, Rajwinder made her skip the school and asked her to reach a hotel at Phullanwal village road. Rajwinder’s friend Love picked her up from the school and took her to a filling station where she changed her dress in the washroom. Love then dropped her to the hotel and left, the police said.

The victim alleged that Rajwinder and Jaspreet raped her in the hotel room. They also clicked her lewd pictures threatened to defame if she did not come again in the hotel the next day, the victim’s mother said in her complaint.

On March 3, the accused again gangraped her in the same hotel and threatened to keep mum, according to the complaint.

SHO Sadar police station Gurpreet Singh said a case under Section 376D (gangrape) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused. Soon after the FIR, the police arrested two accused and a hunt has been launched to nab their aide, he said.

Friends lure 17-yr-old girl to party, rape her

In a similar incident, two persons raped a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of taking her to a party. The accused assaulted the victim when she resisted, said the police, adding that after committing the crime, the accused dropped her near her house and fled.

After the victim filed a complaint, the Sadar police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as Jashandeep Singh and Daman, both residents of Rania village in Ludhiana on Saturday.

The complainant said she befriended Jashandeep. On March 1, the accused took her along with him on the pretext of attending a party at a high-end restaurant.

The victim added that the accused took her to a house at Rania where his friend Daman was already present. They both raped her and when she resisted, the accused thrashed her, the victim said in her complaint.

The accused dropped the victim near her house around 3am the next day and escaped. After reaching home, the victim narrated the incident to her parents.

Station house officer Harpreet Singh said after receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 376D of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. Hours after lodging the FIR the police arrested the accused.

