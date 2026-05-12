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Ludhiana shocker: Ex-armyman chases son in street, shoots him dead before ending own life

Ludhiana police say the accused, a retired army havildar, poisoned himself at home minutes after shooting his son dead in full public view

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A retired army havildar allegedly chased his 38-year-old son through the streets for nearly 500 metres in Ludhiana’s New Agar Nagar before shooting him dead in full public view.

The accused’s wife had passed away in 2019, while his two daughters are settled abroad, said Ludhiana police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Minutes later, the 67-year-old accused returned home and ended his own life by consuming poison, said police. The deceased worked as a security guard at a private bank, and his son was a taxi driver.

According to police, the father-son duo had a history of frequent arguments. Neighbours reported that heated verbal spats between the two had become common in recent years.

The accused’s wife had passed away in 2019, while his two daughters are settled abroad.

Inspector Vijay Chaudhary, SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station, said after receiving information about a public shooting, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“During investigation, it surfaced that the man had been shot by his own father following an argument at home,” the SHO said.

Police officials said there was no immediate family member present who could confirm the exact reason behind the duo’s altercations.

Police have contacted the accused’s daughters, who are expected to provide crucial details during investigation. The licensed weapon used in the crime has been seized.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana shocker: Ex-armyman chases son in street, shoots him dead before ending own life
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana shocker: Ex-armyman chases son in street, shoots him dead before ending own life
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