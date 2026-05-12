Ludhiana shocker: Ex-armyman chases son in street, shoots him dead before ending own life

A retired army havildar allegedly chased his 38-year-old son through the streets for nearly 500 metres in Ludhiana’s New Agar Nagar before shooting him dead in full public view.

The accused’s wife had passed away in 2019, while his two daughters are settled abroad, said Ludhiana police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Minutes later, the 67-year-old accused returned home and ended his own life by consuming poison, said police. The deceased worked as a security guard at a private bank, and his son was a taxi driver.

According to police, the father-son duo had a history of frequent arguments. Neighbours reported that heated verbal spats between the two had become common in recent years.

The accused’s wife had passed away in 2019, while his two daughters are settled abroad.

Inspector Vijay Chaudhary, SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station, said after receiving information about a public shooting, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“During investigation, it surfaced that the man had been shot by his own father following an argument at home,” the SHO said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When police reached the family’s residence to question the father, they found the main gate locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, nobody responded. The police then broke open the gate and entered the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When police reached the family’s residence to question the father, they found the main gate locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, nobody responded. The police then broke open the gate and entered the house. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The accused was found lying unconscious on a bed with froth coming out of his mouth. He was immediately rushed to hospital. Meanwhile, an FIR under murder charges had already been registered against him. However, he died during treatment,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused was found lying unconscious on a bed with froth coming out of his mouth. He was immediately rushed to hospital. Meanwhile, an FIR under murder charges had already been registered against him. However, he died during treatment,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police investigations revealed that the father and son were having dinner when an argument allegedly broke out. Dinner plates were still lying inside the house when police arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police investigations revealed that the father and son were having dinner when an argument allegedly broke out. Dinner plates were still lying inside the house when police arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The argument escalated violently. The father fired the first shot inside the house itself, but it missed and struck a wall. His son then ran out of the house to save himself, but the former chased him through streets and fired at least two bullets from his licensed 12-bore gun, killing him on the spot,” the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The argument escalated violently. The father fired the first shot inside the house itself, but it missed and struck a wall. His son then ran out of the house to save himself, but the former chased him through streets and fired at least two bullets from his licensed 12-bore gun, killing him on the spot,” the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police officials said there was no immediate family member present who could confirm the exact reason behind the duo’s altercations.

Police have contacted the accused’s daughters, who are expected to provide crucial details during investigation. The licensed weapon used in the crime has been seized.

ludhiana news See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON