Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee

The girl’s father said that the accused had been stalking his daughter and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work
The girl’s father said that he kept calling her and even reached their home, following which the complaint was lodged. (Representative image)
Published on May 11, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Jamalpur police arrested a shopkeeper on Tuesday for stalking his 20-year-old employee and sending her lewd messages.

The accused has been identified as Ashfaq of Samrat Colony, Giaspura. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the woman’s father.

He stated that his daughter worked at Ashfaq’s shop and he had been stalking her and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work. On Monday, he kept calling her and even reached their home, following which the complaint was lodged.

ASI Harjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 354-D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP