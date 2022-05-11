Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee

The Jamalpur police arrested a shopkeeper on Tuesday for stalking his 20-year-old employee and sending her lewd messages.

The accused has been identified as Ashfaq of Samrat Colony, Giaspura. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the woman’s father.

He stated that his daughter worked at Ashfaq’s shop and he had been stalking her and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work. On Monday, he kept calling her and even reached their home, following which the complaint was lodged.

ASI Harjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 354-D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.