Ludhiana: Shots fired during clash at wedding, four hurt

At least four persons sustained injuries following a violent scuffle during a high-profile wedding at Siddhartha Resort on Pakhowal Road on Monday night.

The incident is said to be the outcome of a dispute that erupted on the dance floor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, who were possessing guns, opened fire on each other and left at least four persons from both the groups injured.

The victims have been identified as Manpreet Singh Mani of Baba Than Singh Chowk, Sarbjot Singh Mangi, Sarbjit Singh Lucky of one group and Simran Bindra of another group. The victims are admitted to different hospitals.

On being informed, Sadar police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The police have booked Lovish Oberoi, Bony Oberoi, Simran Bindra, Gurpreet Bindra, Gurpreet Billa, Sukhwinder Singh, Gifty and 10 others, who are yet to be identified.

Lovish and Bony are relatives of a local Shiromani Akali Dal leader. Both the groups nurse old rivalry against each other, it has been learnt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused had gathered at the wedding of the nephew of Jaspal Singh Shehzada, president of Akalgarh market, Chaura Bazaar. The accused and victims are traders of Akalgarh market.

According to eyewitnesses, men belonging to both the groups were dancing when they indulged in a spat wherein they accused each other of pushing them.

They exchanged punches and kicks, the guests said. The situation turned ugly when the accused flashed guns and shot at each other.

Following the brawl, guests ran out of the marriage palace.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jagdev Singh said that a first information report (FIR) under sections 307, 323, 506, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused following the complaint of Jaspreet Singh, brother of victim Manpreet Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A hunt is on to arrest them, he added.

The SHO said that the police have procured the footage of CCTV cameras and also asked the families to provide video recordings of the event.

Despite the orders issued by the police commissioner against carrying weapons inside the marriage palaces, no one checked the accused while entering the wedding destination. An action against the marriage palace is also expected for allowing weapons inside the venue.