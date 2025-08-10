Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Ludhiana: Sibling bond transcends beyond prison walls

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 03:14 am IST

Women draped in bright traditional attire stood patiently in long queues, clutching rakhis, sweets, and tilak trays; many had travelled overnight from distant towns and villages

The heavy iron gates of Ludhiana Central Jail opened to an entirely different scene on Saturday. The occasion was Raksha Bandhan, and the air inside the high-security prison was filled with laughter, emotion, and the timeless love between brothers and sisters.

Women wait in a queue to meet their brothers lodged at the Central Jail in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

From the early hours, the visitors’ area of the jail transformed into a hub of colour and warmth. Women draped in bright traditional attire stood patiently in long queues, clutching rakhis, sweets, and tilak trays. Many had travelled overnight from distant towns and villages, braving the August heat and stringent security checks, their excitement visible in every smile.

For some, the day was a long-awaited reunion. A woman, who asked not to be named, said she was meeting her brother for the first time in three years. “When he went to jail, I wasn’t married yet. In these years, I got married, and my daughter is now a year old. He has never seen her,” she said, holding back tears. “Today, even in this short time, I just wanted to tell him everything about our lives.”

Another visitor, Kiran, admitted the meeting was more than just about tying a thread. “My brother is here for a drug peddling case. Today I took a promise from him that once he’s out, he’ll leave all of this behind. I hope he keeps his word,” she said.

Deputy superintendent of Central Jail, Harjot Singh Kaler, shared that around 1,600 sisters met their brothers during the day. “We ensured proper security and gave each pair about ten minutes together,” he said. The meetings ran from 9 am to 5 pm, but some women who arrived late had to leave disappointed.

