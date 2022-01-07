Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Siblings held for snatching, vehicle lifting

The Ludhiana police recovered two mobile phones, one bike, one scooter and parts of numerous vehicles from the siblings’ possession
Accused of vehicle lifting and snatching in custody of CIA staff police in Ludhiana on January 06, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 05:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff 1 on Thursday arrested two siblings for snatching and vehicle lifting, near Gill Chowk, when they were roaming around the area riding a bike bearing fake number plate.

During investigation the police found that they had stolen the vehicle from the city area.

The accused Yuvraj Sahota, 25, of Mohalla Balmiki Sarda Nagar, and his brother Vishal Sahota, 22,arrested following a tip off, used to sell the stolen vehicles to a scrap dealer Bittu of Village Rasulpur of Phillaur, who has also been arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Boota Singh, who is investigating the case, said two mobile phones, one bike, one scooter and parts of numerous vehicles have been recovered from their possession.

The ASI added that the accused also told police that they used to snatch mobile phones, cash and other valuables from commuters. Yuvraj Sahota is 12 pass and works at a salon, while Vishal Sahota is a school drop out. He works as a salesman at a garment shop.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 379-B (snatching and use of force), 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property.) and 473 (making or counterfeiting a seal, plate) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 6 police station.

