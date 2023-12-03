Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Six mobile phones recovered from jail inmates

Ludhiana: Six mobile phones recovered from jail inmates

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 04, 2023 05:50 AM IST

The central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking in Ludhiana. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused.

The central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused.

The Ludhiana central jail staff recovered six mobile phones from six inmates during a special checking. The Division number 7 police lodged six separate cases against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The jail staff have recovered six mobile phones from inmates, Gurjit Singh Rana, Joga Singh alias Joginder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Manminder Singh alias Mani and Rajinder Kumar alias Sunny alias Jammu.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the cases, said that the accused have been booked under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act and have been lodged against the accused.

Five out of six mobile phones are mini phones of a specific brand ‘Kechaoda mobile’. According to the jail officials the mini mobile phones are less than 7 cm in length and 3 cm in width. The mobile phone is so small in size that the inmates used to hide it in the cracks of the walls when the jail staff conducted a surprise check.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP