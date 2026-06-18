Ludhiana: Skaters face risk at dilapidated 1-crore rink

A skating rink located near Sarabha Nagar built at a cost of nearly ₹1-crore under the Smart City Mission is now drawing criticism for its poor condition with skaters and parents alleging that the facility has become unsafe for regular use.

The damaged track of skating rink located near Pakhowal Railway crossing in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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This skating rink was developed to promote sports among youngsters. However instead of serving as a quality training the facility is reportedly struggling with damaged patches and recurring defects.

Residents question the negligence of the municipal corporation officials as such a large amount of public money has developed problems repeatedly within a few years.

The locals alleged that the condition of this skating rink raises serious concerns about the quality of construction and its maintenance adding that sports infrastructure created with taxpayers money should remain functional and safe for those it was meant to benefit.

The concerns are not limited to the skating track alone, the facilities that were part of the original project plan including a changing room seating area and protective shed are yet to be completed.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents say that the incomplete infrastructure further reflects the neglect of a facility that was expected to become a major attraction for athletes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents say that the incomplete infrastructure further reflects the neglect of a facility that was expected to become a major attraction for athletes. {{/usCountry}}

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Social activist Arvind Sharma who raised the issue before the authorities alleged that the condition of the rink reflects both poor workmanship and administrative apathy. He demanded that responsibility be fixed and the facility be repaired without delay.

“Children are facing difficulties during practice and some have even suffered injuries. A proper inquiry should be conducted and the rink should be repaired at the earliest” said Arvind Sharma.

Following a complaint in the matter the Punjab state human rights commission has sought a report from the municipal commissioner regarding the action taken so far.

When contacted Sham Lal Gupta, superintending engineer, buildings and roads, said that he had received a complaint regarding the issue and that necessary action would be taken to address the concerns.

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