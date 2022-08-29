Ludhiana Smart City Limited felicitated for its waterfront development project

With a large number of projects under the Smart City Mission marred by delay or embroiled in controversies, the municipal corporation (MC) gets a reason to celebrate as the Smart Cities Council of India felicitated Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) with an award for its waterfront development project alongside the Sidhwan canal in Sarabha Nagar area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The award has been conferred under the category of ‘Smart and Successful Urban Sustainability’ for landscaping and beautification alongside the canal. It was awarded during the 7th edition of ‘Smart Urbanation’ organised in Mumbai on August 26. The event was supported by the ministry of housing and urban affairs; ministry of electronics and information technology, Government of India; the National Institute of Urban Affairs, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology (MAIT), Delhi.

As per the MC officials, Ludhiana was the only smart city in the state to receive the award. Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar have been selected by union government under Smart City Mission.

The officials said the awards were given under different categories for making cities in India more livable, sustainable, and economically viable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said the waterfront project was established at a cost of ₹5.21-crore with major objectives of environment improvement, social infrastructure and sustainable development and a focus on improving the health of residents. Separate cycling and jogging tracks have been established and public visits the place for spending leisure time with their family and fiends.

The project got embroiled in controversy in April this year after the forest department razed the concrete structure established around trees. However, the public has appreciated the project and a large number of residents visit the green belt on a daily basis.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Vet varsity, Green Pockets join hands to promote beetal goats

Ludhiana Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Green Pockets Private Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting the generation of income through adoption of livestock, goat farming in particular. Eyeing conservation, improvement and promotion of the beetal breed development in the state — the two parties agreed for mutual cooperation to help achieve the common objective of promoting goat farming on scientific basis. The move comes at a time when goat farmers across the state are facing challenges to expand on a commercial scale. The MoU was signed by GADVASU’s director of research JPS Gill and Green Pockets director B S Brar in the presence of varsity officials. Gill said the goat farmers under Green Pockets can utilise the varsity’s various input services on nominal charges, adding that with the firm maintaining the network of goat farmers, it will be easy for them to conduct various adaptive field trials on the goats. The university will exchange technical knowledge inputs through training and services related to nutrition, reproduction, vaccination, disease prevention, development in milk processing and milk products etc. Brar, meanwhile, the collaboration will help generate employment and start-up entrepreneurship among the youth, which will further add to the sustainability of the sector. Varsity vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh congratulated the teams before expressing hope that the association would be fruitful for the enterprise. “It will be a learning experience for both parties. GADVASU would help Green Pockets to manufacture different value-added products from the goat milk and subsequently its brand establishment,” he added. A large-size breed, the beetal is considered to be a good milker. Bred across the Punjab region in both India and Pakistan, the goats can adapt to most agro-climatic conditions across the region. They are raised for both milk and meat and are considered well-suited for commercial farming.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Khed Mela: Sports dept releases block-level games schedule

Ludhiana The local sports department on Monday released the schedule of the block-level games to be conducted under the upcoming Punjab Khed Mela from September 1 to September 7. As per the detailed schedule released by the department, U-14 players, including both boys and girls, will compete in all the six games— volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug of war— included in the event on September 1. While on September 2, U-17 players will compete in all the games, U-21 players will clash on the following day and players from the age group between 21 and 40 years will compete on September 4. On September 5, participants in the age group of 41-50 years and 50 plus will compete for two games, including athletics and shooting volleyball. According to the officials, if due to any reason the matches were not conducted on the scheduled day, those would be held on September 6 and September 7. The games will be held in 14 blocks of Ludhiana, including the municipal corporation block. Participants can contact the local sports department for any query at 0161-2410494 or at 9888844723. The Punjab government is expecting participation of over five lakh sports lovers in the two-month-long event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cybersecurity in focus at police seminar

Ludhiana Police commissionerate’s cyber cell on Monday held a seminar on cyber security and cyber awareness at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar. Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Narinder Bhargav said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, cybercrime cell) and inspector Simranjeet Kaur, in-charge, cybercrime discussed precautions that students should undertake while surfing the internet and operating social networking sites. Students were also encouraged to speak up about cyber bullying, online banking fraud, online game fraud, and social media fraud and informed about the emergency helpline number 1930.

Domestic help, aide held for theft

Ludhiana Police arrested a domestic help and her aide for stealing cash and jewelry from the house of her employer after recovereing 530 gm gold and 146 gm silver jewellery from their possession. The accused have been identified as Priya Devi of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Naginder of Chandoli, Uttar Pradesh. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Shubham Agarwal said Harjinder Singh of Model Town had lodged a complaint alleging their domestic of stealing gold and cash from the house. He told the police that the accused had stopped turning up for work. During investigation, police found that the accused had fled to Uttar Pradesh. She was, however, later arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}