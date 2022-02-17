Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Smart City Project: Engineers’ body fumes over use of ‘sub-standard’ material
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Smart City Project: Engineers’ body fumes over use of ‘sub-standard’ material

President of the engineers’ body Kapil Arora said the Smart City Project in Ludhiana commenced in July 2019 and it has not been completed even after missing several deadlines
Engineers’ body members said they will move to NGT if they failed to take action against the inordinate delay in completion of Smart City Project in Ludhiana and alleged use of sub-standard material within ten days (HT Files)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Corespondent, Ludhiana

With the inter-locking tiles, installed at a table top pedestrian crossings on under-construction Malhar road, allegedly getting damaged even before the completion of the project, Council of Engineers on Wednesday served a demand notice to the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) seeking action against the municipal corporation (MC) officials and the contractor.

A copy of the notice has also been served to chief secretary, wherein the engineers’ body said it will move National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking imposition of 200 crore fine on the authorities, if they failed to take action against the inordinate delay in completion of project and alleged use of sub-standard material within ten days.

President of the body Kapil Arora said the project commenced in July 2019 and it has not been completed even after missing several deadlines. Further, the tiles installed at table top pedestrian crossings have already got damaged at a few points, posing danger to the lives of commuters.

“The top layer of road constructed a few months back has also got damaged. Movement of vehicles on sub-standard road also adds to pollution and authorities should take action against the concerned officials and the contractor.” said Arora.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner-cum-chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), Pardeep Sabharwal said the officials have been keeping a check on the quality of work and if any anomalies are highlighted, required action will be taken. “I have also written to the local bodies department for getting work monitored through a third party, so that quality of work can be maintained,” he said.

Earlier, the opposition had also targeted Congress government and MC for reducing the width of one of the busiest roads under this project.

