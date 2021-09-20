Ludhiana smart city projects impress housing ministry secretary

While the district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been alleging corruption in various projects taken up under the smart city mission, Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), in a series of tweets hailed the work of the civic body.

The secretary, MoHUA, had visited the city on Friday to review the projects taken up under different flagship schemes of the union government.

While lauding the walking track alongside the Sidhwan Canal, Mishra put up a photo of the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront project and said that the rejuvenated park will attract citizens for leisure, pleasure, sports, and will fill their lives with happiness. It is all accessible, safe, and friendly to kids, women, and divyang citizens, he added.

In another tweet, Mishra praised the renovation work being carried out at Mini Rose Garden. He stated, “Visited Rose Park being redeveloped as a beautiful public facility for the people. Park is being retrofitted to get the musical fountain, play area for children, indoor badminton courts, open gym, public amenities and restaurant, water bodies along with rejuvenated greens, flower beds, and musical walkways, etc.”

Mishra also lauded the dog sterilization project and inspected the state-of-the-art Animal Birth Control Centre developed by Smart City Ludhiana. It is a very well-equipped centre engaged in the sterilization of street dogs. It has already sterilized around 3,500 dogs from mid - June 2021 and 50 dogs each day are being sterilized.”

Besides Mishra praised the refurbishment of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Nagar Market and inspected the rejuvenation works of the Buddha Nala Project to check the free fall of domestic wastewater into Buddha Darya within the municipal limits of Ludhiana City.

This project is a convergence of AMRUT and Smart Cities Missions.

Submitted memo with Mishra

Highlighting alleged discrepancies and large-scale corruption in different projects being taken up under the smart city mission, BJP leaders had submitted a memorandum with Mishra.

BJP state vice president had Parvin Bansal stated that no information is being shared about the projects approved, the cost of projects, the design, etc.

“Around Rs3.5 crore is being spent on renovation of the Mini Rose Garden in Kidwai Nagar even though that project could have been completed in a few lakhs, he said.

“Around ₹38 crore has been spent on Malhar road and Sarabha Nagar main market. The width of Malhar road has been reduced from 120 feet to 46 feet resulting in traffic snarls. The parking space in Sarabha Nagar market has been reduced under the project, which was aimed at developing the infrastructure there,” said Bansal.