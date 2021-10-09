Ludhiana: Snatcher who escaped custody lands in police net

The snatcher who had managed to escape from the custody while being taken to a court two days ago was arrested and also booked in a case of theft, police said on Friday.

According to the police, after fleeing from the fuel station in Chhawanni Mohalla, accused Deepak alias Deepu of Salem Tabri had stolen a bicycle from the area and pedalled away to escape the police.

Daresi SHO Davinder Singh said the accused was nabbed from Bhatiyan village.

Deepak, along with another accused Manjit, was arrested by the police in a snatching case registered at the Division Number 4 station on October 4.

The accused were in police custody after their one-day remand was granted by the court. On October 6, the accused were being taken to the local court in a private vehicle.

Both the accused were sitting in the back seat of the car while two ASIs were in the front. Before going to the court, the ASI drove the vehicle to a fuel station in Chhawanni Mohalla. When the car slowed down, the snatchers opened the door and rushed towards the back of the petrol pump and scaled a wall to escape. Both the cops chased them and caught Manjit, while Deepak managed to escape.

The SHO said that after the accused managed to flee, a special team was formed as per the directions of joint commissioner of police Deepak Pareek and additional deputy commissioner of police Pragya Jain.

“The team scanned the footage of CCTV cameras which were installed at different locations under the Safe City project,” he added.

Tracking the movement of the accused through the footage of CCTV cameras, the police learnt that he was hiding in Bhatiyan village, following which Deepak was arrested.

A case under Section 224 of IPC and a separate FIR under Section 379 were registered at the Division Number 4 police station against Deepak.