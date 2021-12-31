Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Snatchers’ gang busted; 26 mobile phones, 2 motorcycles recovered
The police arrested a members of a snatchers’ gang, recovering 26 mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles from the four accused arrested.
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of snatchers was busted by the police on Thursday, recovering 26 mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles from the four accused arrested.

The accused, Jasveer Singh, Sanampreet Singh, Jaimal Singh and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi of Kaunke Kalan, Jagraon, were arrested following a tip off received by Assistant sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, in-charge of Chowki Kaunke Kalan, that Jasveer and Sanampreet were involved in loot activities.

During the police remand, the accused confessed about the involvement of other accused involved allegedly in snatching and theft activities and 13 more cell phones were recovered from the accused, apart from 13 retrieved during their arrest.

A case under Sections 379 B (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen properties) has been registered against the accused at Sadar Police Station, Jagaraon.

